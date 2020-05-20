The Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) Trainees Association of Ghana says it will petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for permanent employment.

The Nation Builders’ Corps instituted by the government in 2018 provided jobs for about 100,000 youth for a 3-year period.

While the three-year-period is ending soon, the first batch of beneficiaries are appealing to the government to make their current spots permanent.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana, Dennis Opoku Katakyie said: “We’ve elapsed one and half year and we are looking at the future of these 100,000 of youth nationwide. That has warranted this appeal for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other stakeholders to re-engage NABCo personnel permanently at the various institution so as to contribute their quota to Ghana’s development.”

NABCO

In 2018, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the NABCo initiative for employing some 100,000 jobless graduates.

The programme operates seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation, while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The beneficiaries were engaged for three years and earned a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

Modules

The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

Under the Feed Ghana module, the graduates were engaged as agricultural extension officers to help farmers, while under the Educate Ghana module, the beneficiaries ertr posted to Senior High Schools (SHSs) to teach especially Science and Mathematics.

In the case of the Revenue Ghana module, the graduates worked with the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue, while under the Heal Ghana module, unemployed nurses were engaged to work in the health sector.

In respect of the Enterprise Ghana module, graduates were assigned to various private sector enterprises for jobs and skills training, as well as development.

Graduates who chose the Digitise Ghana module were also posted to the IT sector where they were attached to the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Post, the Births and Deaths Registry or the Land Title Registry to work.

In the case of the Governance Ghana module, the graduates were attached to various local government authorities.