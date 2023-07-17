Aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) beneficiaries have raised concerns about the continuous delay in the payment of the nine months’ arrears owed to them.

Despite multiple attempts to seek payment from the government, the beneficiaries have been unsuccessful in receiving their dues.

National Convenor of the Aggrieved NABCo Beneficiaries, David Petterson says life has been unbearable for them.

He has therefore called on the government to as a matter of urgency fulfil its promises by paying them their nine months arrears owed to enable them get back on their feet.

Meanwhile, these beneficiaries in December last year gave the government a one-week ultimatum to pay their 9-month arrears.

According to them, several engagements with the government to pay allowances owed them have proved futile.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson of the former NABCO trainees, Naa Techie expressed her sentiments over the delay in payment of arrears owed them.

“The indication is that NABCO trainees have been left in limbo. NABCO Trainees have been subjected to incessant public ridicule, and they have also been subjected to severe hardships and are in a state of starvation to death,” she underscored.