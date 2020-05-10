The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a special package for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to aid in the country’s COVID-19 fight.

According to the President, the government will on Monday, May 11, provide the Commission with 10,000 locally produced nose masks and cash to enable it effectively carry out its responsibilities as a state agency.

Addressing the nation in his ninth COVID-19 updates on Sunday, he said this is to among other things improve the capacity and resource constraints of the NCCE.

“Further, we have extended this gesture to other frontline actors engaged in the fight, with the presentation of five thousand (5,000) PPEs to members of the media, and tomorrow, Monday, 11th May, 10, 000 domestically-produced face masks and more money will be delivered to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to enhance its capacity to undertake the important work it is already doing”, he said.

The challenges at the NCCE were brought to the fore during the initial stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

In a period where the state is expected to be increasing awareness about the virus and the measures it has put in place to contain it, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah disclosed that her outfit had only two information vans nationwide.

The Commission she said, only got a boost to its logistics when the coronavirus pandemic started.

“The Church of Pentecost has given us 12 vans in addition to the two vans we have. And then we had the two vans that we had also already deployed in inner Accra,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case counts of the novel Coronavirus shot up to 4,700 on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The number of recoveries has also increased to 494 while the death toll remained at 22. “With our total number of infections standing at 4,700 with 494 recoveries, 5 persons being critically ill and 4,179 responding to treatment, 22 persons virtually all of them with underlying illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic liver disease have unhappily died,” the president said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has also extended the national ban on public gatherings including religious activities, festivals, and funerals till the end of May.

The extension takes effect on Monday, May 11, 2020.