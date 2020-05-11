The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will observe the necessary protocols when it begins the compilation of a new voters register.

The EC said the necessary precautions have been put in place to ensure safety in the execution of its mandate.

“All stakeholders are hereby reminded that plans are far advanced for the compilation of new voters register with a new voter management system for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

“The Commission is however sensitive to the current state of affairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will abide by the necessary precautions and safety protocols in the execution of its mandate when it deems it appropriate to begin the compilation of the register,” the EC clarified in its statement.

The EC’s clarification comes days after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu questioned the commitment and competence of the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa.

The EC has been under fire over its attempts to discard its old voter management system and procure a new system which will among other things have a facial recognition ability.

The EC is also seeking to compile a new electoral roll.

The commission says it wants the electoral roll used on the election day to be more credible and efficient than the existing one which was used for the 2016 election.

It has thus moved to procure a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS) to better address verification challenges that could occur during elections.

The process to compile a new roll has currently been suspended because of the pandemic.

