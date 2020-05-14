The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected allegations that it is scheming with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the 2020 election.

At a news conference to react to one addressed by the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, 2020 Campaign Manager for the NPP, Peter Mac Manu said the NDC’s allegations should be disregarded.

“It is within the rights and competence of both the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to respond to the main thrust of the NDC allegation. But it is important that we make it clear that the NPP is and cannot be part of any conspiracy or whatsoever to rig the 2020 elections,” Mac Manu said.

NDC’s rigging allegations

The NDC at an earlier press conference accused the NPP of conniving with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the 2020 elections.

Addressing the media today, Thursday, May 14, 2020, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo argued that a lot of Ghanaians will not have the chance to register for their voter’s ID if the EC decides to proceed with its new register.

“Considering the figures that have been churned out, it shows that should the Electoral Commission decide to embark on a new voter registration, what it means is that all these people who do not have the NIA cards would have to either go and swear an affidavit or wait until some people are registered and guarantee for them. This exercise is going to be clustered and according to them, it is going to take eight days. In essence, at the end of the day, you will realize that several people will be frustrated and will not get the opportunity to be registered…That it is a deliberate attempt to suppress votes and ensure that many people as possible are unable to make themselves available.”

“Again considering the time limitations on the nation by COVID-19, this is not only impracticable so it simply defies common sense and will surely disenfranchise a lot of voters if the EC is allowed to proceed on this rather dangerous and perilous path,” Ofosu Ampofo said.

NDC afraid of losing in a free and fair election

The NPP in response to allegations by the NDC claimed that the opposition party fears losing again if the 2020 elections are held with a new voter’s register hence its claims.

“The NDC has sat together to plan and have finally come out with details of their fake conspiracy theory against the NPP. A fake conspiracy theory does not become a conspiracy theory just because an opposition that is afraid of losing a free and fair contest says so. We want the people of Ghana to ask the NDC this simple but important question- so what is it about the 2012 register that the NDC is so determined to protect it from being replaced. What is in that register and the Voter Management System (VMS) that the NDC is threatening civil war if it is changed for a better one? Why is the NDC placing its entire electoral fortunes on that controversial register which was compiled under their tenure in office? This is the first time ever that an opposition party in Ghana has complained so loudly against the compilation of a new voters register,” Mac Manu said.

Challenges with new register

The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter’s register has been met with mixed reactions from the political front.

Whereas the NDC and some opposition parties are against the decision, the NPP and twelve other political parties have backed the move.

Regardless of the resistance, the EC has decided to proceed with the exercise but subsequently, put it on hold following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.