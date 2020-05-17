A nurse with the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Hospital at Nsuta in Western Region has succumbed to the novel Coronavirus disease.

The nurse is a 54-year-old who was assigned to the pre-triage area and actively participated in screening clients who attended the hospital, a statement from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association said.

She reported sick on the 6th of May, 2020 and returned home after treatment.

She, however, returned to the hospital the following day with worsening health conditions and started exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

“She was admitted to the hospital to be managed and her samples taken but before the results came she passed away on the night of 8th May 2020. However the result came out positive for COVID-19, ” the statement added.

The Nurse had underlying conditions including hypertension.

A private burial has been fixed for the deceased.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana now 5,735 with 29 deaths

New figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that 97 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings to 5,735 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

One more person who tested positive for the virus has also died, bringing to 29 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, 294 more persons have recovered from the disease bringing the number of recoveries to 1,754.

