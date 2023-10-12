Rita Asamoah, a 33-year-old nurse and resident of Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region, has been allegedly killed by unknown assailants.

According to family sources, Rita’s husband reported to the police in the early hours of Tuesday, October 10, that his wife had not returned home after going to work the previous day.

The police and community members mounted a search for Rita, and they found her sandals about one hundred meters away from her residence. Later, they discovered her lifeless body in a nearby bush.

They found an amount of money and some items, such as diapers and baby foods, that Rita had bought beside her.

The police conveyed the body to the mortuary and have commenced investigations into the matter.

“Before leaving for work on Monday, she spoke with me,” Rita’s landlady, Akosua Agyeiwaa, narrated to Citi News.

“Upon waking up on Tuesday, her husband walked up to me and informed me that, as the land lady, he would like to tell me that his wife did not return home from work the previous day. He told me his wife’s phone was off and that he had not been able to reach her. The police later came to the house asking of Rita’s picture so they could circulate to help find her since the husband had reported to them that the wife was missing. While engaging the police, a neighbour informed us that she had seen sandals closer to our house so she wanted us to confirm if that was Rita’s. Together with her husband, we indeed confirmed that the sandals was hers. We later discovered her lifeless body around that area and then we couldn’t control our tears. She had three children- 12, 4 and 2 years old.”

Following the incident, residents in the community say they are living in fear.

“Due to the death of our neighbour, we are indeed living in fear,” said Samuel Afrifa, a neighbour of the deceased. “We want authorities to beef up security here.”

“Due to the death of our neighbour, we are indeed living in fear,” said Samuel Afrifa, a neighbour of the deceased.

“We want authorities to beef up security here.”