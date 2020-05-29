A security worker of the Ghana Education Service at the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region has allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased, Raymond Atia, a native of Winkogo in the Talensi District was found hanged on a Neem tree few kilometres away from the school on Thursday.

In his possession was an adb Bank cheque booklet, a mobile phone and motor keys.

A team from the Bolgatanga Police Homicide Unit conveyed the body to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary.

Speaking to Citi News, Assembly Member for the Tanzui-Zorbisi-Sokabisi Electoral Area, Adongo Stephen, explained that, he got a distress call about the incident and reported the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken.

“I got a call from some residents about the incident and when I rushed to the scene it was true so I informed the headmistress of BOGISS where the deceased worked before I proceeded to the Bolga police station to inform the police. So, I came with the police to the crime scene, they saw what happened and removed the body from the tree and brought it to the mortuary. We have to tell his family for the necessary actions to be taken,” Mr. Adongo added.

A brother to the deceased, Kojo Frafra expressed shock at the death of Raymond Atia as the family couldn’t assign a possible reason for the action.