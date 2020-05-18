Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Clifford Braimah has said water shortage in the Tema enclave and other areas has been resolved.

He said the Ghana Water Company provided some areas with water, adding that other areas will soon be catered for as well.

“The Tema problem has been rectified. As at yesterday, some areas have started getting water and eventually other areas will be covered,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday.

Distribution Manager for the Accra West branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Edward Kwabena Agyekum on the same show explained that water shortage in some areas had to do with power outages.

“The little challenge we had was somewhere about a week ago when Weija was down almost the whole day as a result of a power outage.”

There have been reports of water shortage in some parts of the country, making it difficult for residents in these areas to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) safety protocols of regular handwashing in the wake of COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, residents in the Ningo Prampram Municipality said they had not experienced consistent water supply for months, compelling them to rely on untreated water from dugout ponds for their domestic use.

Residents said water supply to the community has not been regular since December 2019 and is a major worry now as Ghana deals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News said appeals to the District office of the GWCL over the erratic supply of water to their homes had not yielded any result.

