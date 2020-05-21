The Asokwa District Court has denied bail and again remanded Patrick Asare and Mavis Adwoa Brepor into police custody for allegedly plotting to kill the husband of the latter.

Mavis Brepor, alias Maadwoa, aged 32, together with 50-year-old Patrick Asare, whom she has been seeing for about six months, decided to kill her husband, 52-year-old David Gator, so they could be together.

Lawyer for Mavis Brepor, Annis Muhaydeen, whose appeal for bail was not granted by the court says he is disappointed in the court’s decision.

He told Citi News that: “I would hopefully repeat my application before the High Court.”

He also complained that he had not seen the charges for his client yet.

“I have not been given a copy of the charge sheet…The prosecution has not thought it necessary to even give the accused person or myself a copy of this charge sheet.”

Meanwhile, David Gator, husband of Mavis was hoping that the court would grant her bail as he believes Patrick Asare, was the mastermind behind the plot to kill him.

“I live with my wife. That is not how she behaves. He put the evil plans in her head,” he told the media.

The Court did not take the plea of the two accused persons and they are supposed to appear in court on June 3, 2020.

The two persons were caught when they tried to hire a hitman to kill David Gator.

According to the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, the two after planning to kill the husband of Mavis Brepor, mistakenly called him when trying to call a hitman.

It took ACP Kwaku Buah and his team of undercover investigators three weeks to follow-up on the matter.

They eventually arrested the duo on the day they planned to kill their victim.