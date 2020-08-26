A Circuit Court in Accra has revoked the bail of Nelson Selasey Moredey, a businessman, for absenting himself from court several times.

The court had earlier issued a bench warrant for Moredey’s arrest after he absented himself from the court on three occasions.

The accused had in some court sittings asked his wife to represent him.

He was arrested upon the issuance of a bench warrant where he explained that he had come into contact with a person infected with COVID-9 and was therefore in isolation.

He, however, did not have any documents to that effect.

The court, however, rejected his explanation, saying since he was granted bail on March 18, 2020, he had absented himself from court hence the bench warrant.

Moredey, in the company of his lawyer, had his bail application overturned, and his earlier GH¢70,000 bail revoked by the court.

The matter has been adjourned to September 3.

Moredey, who was earlier charged with stealing, had his charge substituted with a new one being: fraudulent breach of trust.

Prosecuting, Inspector, Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant, Salley Brew-Hammond, was a student residing at Spintex in Accra.

Inspector Ahiabor said Moredey is a car dealer at Adjei Kojo, Ashaiman.

He said on February 8, 2018, the complainant gave her unregistered 4×4 Chevrolet Equinox valued at GH¢70,000 to the accused to sell on her behalf.

The prosecution said the accused took custody of the vehicle and sold it.

He said the accused however went into hiding and failed to give the complainant her money.

The prosecution said that on May 9, 2019, the complainant reported the incident to the police at Baatsona.

He said during investigations, police tracked the accused with a device and arrested him from his hideout at Spintex.

The prosecution said in his cautioned statement that, the accused admitted the offence and said that he sold the car at GH¢70,000 to someone at Spintex but failed to release the money to the owner.