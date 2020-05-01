Zenith Bank Ghana has announced that it has enhanced its USSD service, *966#, to enable both account and non-account holders engage in various banking transactions seamlessly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, using their mobile phones.

A statement issued by the bank in Accra on Thursday 30th April 2020 said “this exciting *966#service under the tagline – “Eazybanking for Everyone”, allows users to open an Instant Account (COT free), link their mobile money wallet to their bank account, check account balance, view mini statements, transfer Funds (account to wallet, wallet to account, inter-bank transfers, intra-bank transfers), buy airtime for all networks (via account, via wallet), pay bills, pay merchants, effect self-service transactions (e.g. request for account statement, request for a cheque book, change or reset PIN, etc.) and a lot more”.

The statement said users who already have an account with Zenith Bank can sign on to *966# service by following the simple steps which include dialling *966#, Input account number, Choose PIN, Verify PINwhich then completes the setup.

Further, existing customers must also use the same mobile number on the bank’s system to register for the *966# service. “This is for verification purposes” the statement added.

Zenith Bank is also encouraging prospective customers to take the opportunity of the period to open an account and sign onto the service for maximum benefits.

“Users who do not have an account with the Bank are not left out. The *966# service allows them to open an instant account with the Bank and no COT is charged on the account. All they need to do is Dial *966#, select 2 for “Non-Account Holder”, select 1 for “Open Instant Account”, follow the prompts to provide your personal information and account opening is complete” the statement said.

The requirement for prospective customers who wish to open an instant account is a registered mobile money number. Once the instant account is opened, the account holder can now enjoy all the benefits of the *966# service.