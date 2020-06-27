The Ghana Post GPS address system will be fully operational by the end of 2020, according to the country’s Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia made this declaration while speaking at a ceremony held at Alisa Hotel today, Saturday to acclaim the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

The National Digital Property Addressing System (NDPAS) was launched in October 2017 by President Akufo-Addo to provide an effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies.

After years of registering houses and other structures, Dr. Bawumia says each house will receive a unique digital address and tagging plate by the end of the year.

“By the end of this year, most adults will have the national ID cards and all houses by the end of this year are being provided unique Ghana post-digital addresses and we will start putting the plates on each house. So far, we have finished uniquely identifying about 2.5 million houses and we have 1.5 million to go and we will complete that before the end of the year and then the posting of the addresses on the houses will start,” he noted.