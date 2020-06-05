The Dormaa Ahenkro office of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been vandalized.

Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis are said to have been destroyed.

What led to the destruction of the properties by the supporters is however not known yet.

Officials of the party have reported the issue to the Dormaa Ahenkro Police Command for investigation.

Deputy Secretary of the NPP in the Dormaa Central Constituency, Williams Nyarko who spoke to Citi News said, the action is incomprehensible.

“We haven’t heard from those who caused that destruction. So we left everything for the police to investigate and get the culprits. As we speak, we haven’t seen those who did that. They have destroyed our television set, air conditioner, office chairs, radio set. The glass door which serves as our main entrance has also been destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party in the constituency says, it will hold a press conference to condemn the act by the supporters.