The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020, announced the easing of some of the restrictions imposed on the country as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision comes on the back of an upsurge in the number of Coronavirus cases recorded within the last few weeks.

But addressing the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020, the President among explained that the easing of the restrictions was agreed to by various identifiable groups and institutions in the country.

“A consensus has emerged from these consultations that we should embark on a strategic, controlled, progressive, safe easing of restrictions to get our lives and economy back to normal,” he said in his address on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The suspension of the restrictions includes the reopening of schools for final year JHS, SHS and university students.

Religious services can also commence but with strict protocols.

Below are some of the reasons the President gave for easing the restrictions: