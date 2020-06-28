The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the acclamation of the party’s presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a sign of resounding victory for the party in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

The NPP on Saturday, June 27, 2020, acclaimed Nana Akufo-Akufo as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

President Akufo-Addo also nominated Vice President, Dr. Bawumia as his running mate at the ceremony held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia’s nomination was subsequently endorsed by the NPP National Council.

“This important exercise completes the NPP’s 2020 Presidential ticket and signals the party’s journey to yet another resounding victory on the 7th of December, 2020. The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket, undoubtedly, proves to be a trustworthy ticket with an unbeatable proven track record in terms of delivering on its social contract with the Ghanaian electorates,” the party said in a statement on Sunday, June 28, 2020, signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu.

According to the party, the Akufo-Addo led administration has done well in its first term and deserves a second term.

“Considering the amount of work that has been done by the Akufo-Addo led government in its first term even in the midst of all the challenges it inherited from the erstwhile incompetent Mahama administration, it certainly cannot be doubted that President Akufo-Addo and for that, the NPP’s presidential ticket is deserving of another term to complete the transformation agenda.”

I’ll do everything within my power to get NPP another victory

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has also assured the party that he will do everything possible to win the 2020 presidential polls for the New Patriotic Party.

“I thank the Almighty God for the honour done me today by the members of the National Council of the NPP for acclaiming me as the presidential candidate of the party for the 7th December 2020 general elections. I shall with God’s help, do everything within my power to justify your decision and lead this smooth deserving party to another victory in December. I accept this in all humility.”

Below is the statement from the NPP:

NPP IS GRATEFUL FOR A SUCCESSFUL PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES; CONGRATULATES H.E. AKUFO-ADDO AND VEEP ON THEIR ACCLAMATION AND UNVEILING

The NPP extends gratitude first of all, to Almighty God, and to the members of the party’s National Council for the successful conduct of the party’s 2020 Presidential Primaries over the weekend, which saw the acclamation of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s 2020 Presidential Candidate and Vice Presidential Candidate respectively.

The party’s Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates were subsequently unveiled before the National Council and to the party’s rank and file, as well as to the Ghanaian people and the rest of the world.

The NPP is also grateful to former President John Agyekum Kufour for his attendance and the nuggets of wisdom he shared with the party’s rank and file and the Ghanaian people in general.

Equally, the party is thankful to the media as well as the men and women in uniform for their invaluable support for the party during Saturday’s historic event.

It is the ticket that has, in just three and half years, delivered over 78% of its manifesto promises including its flagship intervention programmes such as the award winning free SHS policy, NABCO, 1D1F, 300 state of the art Ambulances, Planting for Food and Jobs, National ID system, mobile network interoperability, digital address system, paperless port regime, Zongo Development Fund, establishment of development authorities, restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowance among several others.

The party also wishes to use this occasion to congratulate H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and H.E. Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on this historic milestone, which is a vindication of their exceptional performance.

One good term indeed deserves another, and so, the NPP and its leadership are very much confident that the Ghanaian people will yet again reward the Akufo Addo-Bawumia ticket and all our Parliamentary Candidates with yet another resounding victory come December 7, 2020.

Last but not least, the NPP wishes to use this opportunity to call on all Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers to participate in the EC’s new voter registration exercise which begins on Tuesday, June 30, in order to make it possible for them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo come December 7 for a job well done.

Thank you.

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY

