Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will serve as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s running mate for 2020 general elections.

This will be the fourth time Dr. Bawumia will be partnering President Akufo-Addo in an election.

President Akufo-Addo named his Vice President, Dr. Bawumia as his running mate at a short ceremony held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 27, 2020.

The President named Dr. Bawumia as his running immediately he was officially acclaimed as New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

The President said, “The rules of the Electoral Commission and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana requires that at the time of filing my nomination, I need to indicate the identity of my running mate. If God permits, it will be the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2020 general elections. The Constitution of our party provides in Article 13 (3) that the vice-presidential candidates shall be selected upon the nomination of the presidential candidate in consultation with the National Council.”

“So today, I have the great honour to put in consultation with the members of the National Council. My choice of running mate for the fourth time is the excellent, hardworking Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Dr. Bawumia’s nomination was subsequently endorsed by the NPP National Council.

The acclamation was done at a special National Council meeting of the Party. It was preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday.

