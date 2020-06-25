Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 15,472.

This means 459 new cases have been recorded in the country since the last update on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The new cases were reported in 34 districts within nine regions of the country.

Meanwhile, 352 persons have also recovered from the disease raising the recoveries count to 11,430.

The death toll remains at 95.

Ghana has 3947 active cases as of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry.

“Currently, as of today, we have recorded 15,472 cumulative cases from the first day the number of persons who have tested positive in the country. Out of this, 9,146 has come enhanced contact tracing. Either for now, we are looking at risk screening among others that is also part of the institutional data we are getting and some of the testing of contacts. 6,327 has also come from general surveillance which is for those who present symptoms which suggest that they may be positive. Of this 15,472, 11,433 have recovered and are home or at their workplaces.”

“Currently, we have about 22 people who are severe, six are critical, and 95 deaths. So the total active cases 3947,” he further added.

