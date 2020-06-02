The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has indicated that it will commence an enhanced mandatory medical examination for all foreign nationals seeking to work and reside in the country.

The mandatory medical examination is an add-on to the already existing medical examination conducted by the Service as one of the requirements for acquiring Work and Residence permits by foreign nationals.

The directive takes effect from Monday, June 15, 2020, and will include testing for COVID-19 and also cover other permits such as Indefinite Residence, Right of Abode and Naturalization, as well as renewal of other Residence permits.

According to the GIS, the enhanced mandatory medical examination is not only to help streamline and regulate the issuance of Work, Residence and other permits in the country but also safeguard public health and security as directed by the Immigration Act of 2000, ACT 573.

Additionally, the directive will help obtain information on the health status of immigrants and its consequence on the country’s public health.

It will also assist the immigrants to known their health status in order to take the appropriate steps to seek medical intervention or otherwise observe precautionary measures for a specific disease.

The official fee for medical examination for a one-year Residence permit of a new applicant, a four-to-five-year renewal of Residence permit and an Indefinite Residence permit, as well as Right of Abode for other African descents in the Diaspora is GH¢1,100.00. A one-to-three year renewal of Residence permit will be done at GH¢600.00.

All medical examinations for these permits would be done at the GIS Clinic, located at its National Headquarters in Accra.