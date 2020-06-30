Government has announced a change in date for the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians, as well as other resident permit holders, from the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana had earlier announced July 2 and 9, 2020 as dates to evacuate the two groups respectively.

But authorities have now scheduled the arrangements as follows:

“For the first date, a departure from Heathrow will be on the 1st [July] to connect in Dubai on the 2nd [July] and for the 9th, a departure from Heathrow will be on 8th.”

“However, it should be noted that the affected persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to the hotels prior to departure,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Other measures

Interested persons who are willing to pay for the cost of travel should visit the website of Emirates for further details.

Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE ie. Face masks before boarding the flight.

All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 31 days depending on the individual cases.

The cost of quarantine as indicated below per night must be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel.

Eligible national and Resident Permit holders who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana must submit their details specified below to the Ghana High Commission as follows: not later than close of day on 1st July 2020 for the flight on 2nd July and not later than close of day on 7th July for the flight on 9th July 2020.

Evacuation of Ghanaians and conditions

Already over 300 Ghanaians in the UK have been brought back home.

The returnees paid for hotel bills and their flight.

The government’s pre-condition for evacuation was that the stranded citizens bear the full cost of their 14-day mandatory quarantine when they arrive in the country.

These arrivals will be quarantined at the Airport View Hotel, Alisa Hotel and Marriot Hotel.

Stay at the Airport View Hotel is costing GHS400 a night, Alisa Hotel going for GHS600 a night and Marriot Hotel going for GHS766 a night.

The government has indicated that the issue of Ghanaians stranded abroad will be addressed in phases.

The government’s pre-condition for evacuation is, however, a source of concern for some of the Ghanaians abroad who have described them as excessive.

Some say they cannot afford the cost of quarantine because they have run out of money.