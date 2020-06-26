The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh together with members of the Police Management Board have held a meeting with the leadership of the various political parties at the Police Headquarters, Accra to discuss security towards this year’s general elections and related matters.

The meeting was aimed at ensuring a peaceful 2020 general election.

At the meeting, the IGP assured political parties of fairness in the delivery of security and therefore asked for their collaboration.

“Crime has no colours and so is security”, said IGP Mr. Oppong-Boanuh while urging the political parties to work with the police to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

The political party representatives took turns to share their expectations with the Police hierarchy.

The parties in separate statements emphasized the need for police officers to conduct themselves in a way that will cause the public to repose confidence in them.

The IGP assured them of police professionalism.