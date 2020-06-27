The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo has officially been acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

President Akufo-Addo was the sole candidate who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 Presidential Primaries for the NPP.

The acclamation of the Presidential Candidate was done at a special National Council meeting of the Party held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 26, 2020.

“I thank the Almighty God for the honour done me today by you members of the National Council of the NPP for acclaiming me as the presidential candidate of the party for the 7th December 2020 general elections. I shall with God’s help, do everything within my power to justify your decision and lead this smooth deserving party to another victory in December. I accept this in all humility.”

The acclamation was preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday.

Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations.

President Akufo-Addo would have been acclaimed with the full party’s congress in attendance, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has made this impossible.

The acclamation, therefore, happened before a National Council instead.

President Akufo-Addo has also nominated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his Running Mate for the 2020 General Elections.