Nigerians who are currently in South Africa and wish to return back home despite the closure of the country’s borders will have to pay at least $840 to be flown back via a chartered flight.

This is according to a notice issued by Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Even though no date has been given for the evacuation, Nigerians seeking to be repatriated are expected to send a confirmation email to the Mission latest Thursday, June 4, 2020.

This exercise forms part of a special dispensation granted by the Nigerian Government and South Africa to allow for some categories of citizens who have been left stranded abroad due to global border closures to be sent back to Nigeria.

“Economy is $840, Business class is $1,350. Child fare is the same as adult fare. Infants under 2 years of age fly free. Prevailing parallel market USD/NGN rate will be used,” the notice by the High Commission said.

The notice urged interested Nigerians to register ahead of time to be considered for the return flight.

Meanwhile, prospective evacuees are expected to undergo a self-funded Coronavirus test in South Africa.

The test must be conducted not less than five (5) days before the scheduled date of the evacuation.

However, Nigerians who test positive will not be allowed to board the evacuation flight.

Prospective evacuees must be in possession of surgical face mask (to be worn prior to boarding and throughout the evacuation flight) and hand sanitizers (to be used at regular intervals during the flight, at mealtimes, and at disembarkation).

