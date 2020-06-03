The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set Saturday, June 20, 2020, for its suspended presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The election which was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday [June 1, 2020], the party agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.

The National Executive Committee of the party is expected to meet later today, Wednesday to draw up modalities for the polls and also make final decisions on the various appeals it had received from some disqualified and disgruntled aspirants.

Suspension of polls

The party on April 14, 2020, suspended its planned April 25, 2020, parliamentary primaries indefinitely in accordance with the President’s ban on public gatherings in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

NPP was to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Many parliamentary aspirants suspended their campaigns due to the decision.

But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed some level of campaign.