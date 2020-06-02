The Ellembelle Food Bank which was established in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown hardship and still supports vulnerable and the aged in the Ellembelle District has received food supplies and sanitizers worth over GHS16,500 from Quantum Terminals.

Anastasia Antoinette Abban, the Human Resource Manager of Quantum Terminals which is the main off-takers of LPG from Atuabo Gas and operates an LPG gantry at Anokye said the items include 100 bags of rice, 20 boxes of tin fish and 10 boxes of hand sanitizers meant to support the material needs of the aged and vulnerable in the wake of the COVID-19.

“We did this donation in times of need. As we are all aware, COVID-19 came in as a shock to the community and country. Since we have a company in the Ellembele District here, we decided to help the needy via the Food Bank. We are indeed in unusual times and we are grateful to God for life. We at Quantum Terminal are committed to supporting these communities and seeing to the betterment of residents. We are happy to present these items through Ellembelle District assembly to support its fight against the COVID-19. We, therefore, wish to encourage all of us to stick to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the President and health professionals, i.e. washing of hands, wearing of nose masks, observing social distancing amongst other.”

The DCE for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, who received the items on behalf of the committee managing the Ellembelle Food Bank thanked Quantum Terminals for the donation which would be given to persons who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19.

“It’s a very good gesture from Quantum Terminals Limited which is a corporate institution working here. They have responded well to the needs of the communities and we are very grateful to them for the donation. On our part, we will make sure that it immediately gets to the persons who need it in the district. Thus the vulnerable in our district who have been affected by COVID-19 just to help mitigate some of the sufferings that they are going through. It might not be enough to solve all their problems but it would help.”

The DCE added that Quantum has over the years been supportive to the district including annual support of BECE finalists in the district as well as the adoption of a school in its catchment area.