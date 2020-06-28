Taking students of Citi TV‘s virtual learning program, Class Act, through a mathematics lesson was an awesome experience for Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The Bosomtwe legislator was on a special edition of Class Act yesterday, June 27, 2020, where he treated the topic “Exponential Equations”.

On a Facebook post after the lesson, Dr. Adutwum noted that one of the things he had adored to do is to assist society by imparting knowledge.

“I just finished teaching Exponential Equations on Citi TV’s ‘Class Act’. It was a very awesome experience; especially knowing that I was giving back to society through teaching, one of the things I love doing best. Thank you to everyone who spared time to watch me on #CitiTVlive or on my page as I shared the live feed”, he said.

Dr. Adutwum who has been a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher for at least 10 years further expressed his readiness to offer more of such virtual teachings in a bid to make the teaching and learning of mathematics extremely friendly.

“I hope to continue this (when I get time) and help demystify mathematics and break the myths attached to it. God bless our homeland Ghana and make it great and strong.”

It was in April 2020 when the Deputy Minister offered to teach on Class Act during an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV.

He described Class Act as a “fantastic” program.

“Class Act is my favourite one [virtual education on TV] and that is why I want to come on and teach. I want to come and teach Mathematics—exponential equations and things like that. I want to come and teach a class on your network because you are doing a fantastic job. It is something that you started to complement government’s efforts,” Dr. Adutwum who is an educationist said in the interview.

About Class Act

Class Act, is a virtual classroom for High School students and airs exclusively on weekdays on Citi TV at 5:30 pm.

It teaches students English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and ICT, with up to scratch examples.

Tutors begin each session with an aim to expand upon the general knowledge points of each of the Core Subjects in order to enrich the viewer’s learning experience.

The ultimate aim is to bring the high school classroom, right into the homes of viewers, as well as onto their mobile devices.