A man and woman suspected to be fraudsters were picked up by the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Command yesterday, Wednesday with items suspected to be materials used in making fake currency notes in their possession.

Kamara Seidu, a Liberian man, and Judith Koadue, a Cameroonian woman, both 40 years of age were nabbed at a hotel along the Batsoona Spintex Road after the police received information about them.

According to a statement from the police, the suspects were “arrested with nine pieces of GHS50 notes suspected to be fake. Also found in the room were two bottles of liquid substance, a white polythene bag containing washing powder, one small cotton wool, and hand gloves, all suspected to be used in processing fake currencies.”

Further search in their home at Nii Boi brought out more of the suspicious items such as “a pair of scissors, a cutter, 88 pieces of papers cut into sizes of GHS50 notes, two bottles containing liquid substance, two cellotapes, two bundles of white polythene bags and 60 sheets of paper.”

The arrested persons have since been detained by the police and the items “retained for investigation”.

This development comes a few weeks after the Ashanti Regional Police Command arrested 16 women who allegedly print fake currency in the region.

A statement from the Police said, “all the suspects are females and are between the ages of 17 and 40”.

The statement said an amount of GHS24,000 fake currency were retrieved from the suspects and are currently being kept in custody as exhibits.

Find below the full police statement:

TWO ARRESTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT CRIME NAMELY DEFRAUDING BY FALSE PRETENCES AND PREPARATION TO COMMIT CRIME.

On 24/06/2020 at about 1400 hours, the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Command acting upon Information arrested two suspected fraudsters from a Hotel along the Baatsonaa Spintex Road. The suspects Kamara Seidu, aged 40, a Liberian and Judith Koadue aged 40, a Cameroonian both lodging in a room were arrested with nine pieces of 50 Ghana cedi notes suspected to be fake. Also found in the room were 2 bottles of liquid substance, a white polythene bag containing washing powder, 1 small cotton wool, and hand gloves all suspected to be used in processing fake currencies. The suspects were further escorted to their place of abode at Nii Boi Town where a search conducted in their rooms revealed a pair of scissors, a cutter, 88 pieces of papers cut into sizes of 50 Ghana cedi note, 2 bottles containing liquid substance, 2 cello tapes, 2 bundles of white polythene bags and 60 sheets of paper all suspected to be materials for processing fake currencies.

Suspects detained and exhibits retained for investigation.