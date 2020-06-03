The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it is consulting with other member countries ahead of the release of a timetable for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

WASSCE was suspended across West Africa due to the threat of COVID-19.

“WAEC will be conducting exams for candidates who will be taking the WASCCE and the BECE [Basic Education Certificate Exams]. As at now, we are still in discussions as to whether any of the member countries will join,” the Head of Public Affairs for WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said to Citi News.

“If they are unable to reach an agreement with other member states, we will publish a timetable for Ghanaian final year students…The timetable is still at the preparatory stage so we will inform people accordingly when the timetable is ready,” she added.

She assured further that “if they don’t [arrive at a conclusion] then Ghana will go ahead and conduct the WASSCE.”

The BECE has no such concerns as it is a “Ghana only” exam Agnes Teye-Cudjoe noted adding that “It is for junior high school candidates organised locally in Ghana whilst WASSCE is standardized for senior high school candidates in West Africa”.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced that final year students in all educational institutions in Ghana, starting from basic to tertiary could go back to school to prepare and write their exit examinations.

Final year SHS students will have six weeks of academic work, after which they will write the special ‘Ghana exams‘ by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for five weeks.

JHS students preparing for the BECE will have 11 weeks for teaching and learning with one week for the final exams.