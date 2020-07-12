The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held a virtual meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team.

The meeting was held via Zoom on Sunday.

During the virtual meeting, President Akufo-Addo urged the team to emphasize the need for compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to the President, complying with the protocols will determine the level of success of the fight against COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo said self-discipline is important in the fight against COVID-19.

“I think there is a need to continue stressing on the need for respecting the COVID protocols. We are in government and it is very important that, that aspect of our concern about the need for our people to be safe comes out positively in everything we say. People have to take the protocols seriously.”

He also called on the team to remind Ghanaians of the state of the country when they inherited power from the National Democratic Congress in January 2017.

“We need to set before the Ghanaian people clearly the situation we inherited on the 7th of January 2017. It is critical because, without that reference, it is difficult to measure the quality of the achievement. You have the records; dumsor, high rate of inflation, low rates of growth, widespread unemployment, a certain level of demoralization in the country and within three years, this very bleak economic narrative has been transformed.”

Concerns about Nana Addo’s health

There have been concerns about the health of the President after he revealed that he had been advised to go into self-isolation after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

A statement dated July 4, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had decided to go on the 14-day self-isolation despite testing negative for the virus.