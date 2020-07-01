The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of busing persons from other places to register to vote in the constituency.

The NDC views this as an attempt by the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan of the NPP, to manipulate the polls.

Her main opponent is John Dumelo of the NDC, who will be contesting for the first time at that level.

“Our MP, Lydia Alhasan, is doing something that is inimical to our constitution,” Bismark Aryeetey, the NDC Constituency Chairman in Ayawaso West Wuogon, insisted on Eyewitness News.

He alleged that people were being brought from adjoining constituencies as well as other parts of Accra, the Eastern Region and the Volta Region.

“[On Tuesday] we had intel that two sprinter buses were coming from Nsawam so we had the car number and our people laid ambush behind Dzorwulu JHS,” he said.

He also claimed that people who were bused in from outside were being given priority during the registration.

“She is disrespecting the people in our communities,” Mr. Aryeetey stressed, adding that he had confronted the NPP constituency organizer ahead of a press conference on the matter.

But James Ampew, the Youth Organiser of the NPP in the constituency, refuted the claims.

“We are observing a process that is going on very smoothly in the constituency and the focus of our party is just to make sure that the indigenes will come out in their numbers and vote for the best candidate.”

“The party has not taken any decision to bring foreigners to come and register and vote,” he said on Eyewitness News.