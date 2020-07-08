The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says COVID-19 infections in schools vindicates their caution to government prior to the reopening schools in the country.

NAGRAT and other bodies are on record to have advised against the reopening of schools, saying that it will lead to a spread of the virus.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the current development at the Accra Girls Senior High School raises fears of what might be going on in other schools as well.

“It sounds like what we foresaw is, unfortunately, coming to bear. The fact of the matter is that Accra Girls is not the only Senior High School in this country, they do not operate in isolation and the students do not come from isolated geographical entities so only God knows what the situation may be in other Senior High Schools.”

He also called on government to close down schools again before the situation gets out of control.

“From where I sit now, before we get to a point where we cannot control, I think we should bite the bullet and close down the schools. That is my personal opinion. The way things are going, I can assure you the story is not looking too pleasant,” he added.

Final year SHS and Form Two Gold Track students returned to school following the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that schools should reopen to final year students to enable them write their exit exams.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the Accra Girls Senior High School (AGISS).

On Monday, July 06, 2020, parents stormed the Accra Girls Senior High School to pick up their wards following the development.

But government has called for calm.

The Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service have deployed a joint team to assess COVID-19 situation in the various Senior High Schools.