An intervening factor has broken the chain of global economic growth contributing to the revision of the GDP growth from 6.8% to 0.9% in Ghana.

This can be seen as a step in the right direction coupled with the Finance Minister’s proactiveness during the Mid-Year budget review presentation and the prudent measures taken based on the recommendations set up in my earlier write-up titled, “COVIDNOMIC – Should Ofori-Atta Pause, relax or nurture Ghana’s economy”.

Ken has shown his preparedness to nurture the economy but it comes with patience and a level of constant adjustments in the coming years.

This Mid-Year review is a unique budget and many experts find it difficult to depart from the traditional economic principles. We are in “COVIDNOMICS”, it’s about savings, investments, policy measures and reviving the economy. It is imperative to explain how the NBSSI will move forward during COVIDNOMICS.

I reiterate my preposition on the mid-year budget review, as advisory but not binding.

Risks Components Of NBSSI and the Unemployment Insurance Scheme

The Government in its mid-year review strategy used NBSSI as a driven component for the growth of the economy and to help revive SMEs and other enterprises. An active COVID-19 results in a high degree of uncertainties in the entire economy; simply put, ‘having too many good cars on a bad road‘. In this latest write-up, my investment bias approach will be maintained in mitigating the risks in the economy.

The risk taxonomy for NBSSI as a diversified strategy for the economy will be classified from medium to high risk due to the mode of disbursement of funds. Covidnomics present a situation, where risk covers both the possibility of the actual outcome being worse or better than expected.

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) would require a comprehensive risk assessments and action plan for Adom Micro soft loans, Anidasuo Soft loans, and the CAP BuSS Scheme for a successful implementation of the initiatives.

The payment platform for Adom Micro Soft loans must be robust to curb the influx of fraudulent activities both internal and external, coupled with an efficient management system to check the deficiencies. Furthermore, SMEs must be vigilant to identify ‘Rogue leaders or agents’ within the communities who will find ways to out-smart and extort a percentage of the amount received as well as organised “Momo” fraudsters.