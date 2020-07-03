The 10 persons standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilise the country and overthrow President Akufo-Addo have pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against them.

The 10, including one senior military officer and four men of the Ghana Army, one senior police officer and four civilians, were arrested in September 2019 over the alleged plot.

They were subsequently charged with treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of crime and possession of arms, ammunition and explosives without lawful excuse.

The accused persons included Colonel Samuel Gameli, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine alias Mama Gee of the Military Academy and Training Schools (MATS) and ACP Benjamin Kwasi Agordzor of the Ghana Police Service.

The court, presided over by Justice Samual Asiedu with additional responsibility for the High Court, denied Warrant Officer Esther Saan’s application for variation of bail conditions.

She was committed to military quarters with an escort of her rank, but she asked the court to vary the condition.

The case has been adjourned to 15th October, to heard after the legal vacation.

The court says it intends to hear the matter on a daily basis once it resumes.

It has therefore directed a trial warrant to be served on the Nsawam prison authority to make the inmates available on the court dates.

Also charged in the case are Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm of the Citadel Hospital in Alajo, Accra; Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer (blacksmith) from Alavanyo; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, alias BB and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces.