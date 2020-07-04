The Office of the President has added 44 more working days to the accumulated annual leave it directed the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo to embark upon.

This latest amendment comes on the back of Mr. Domelevo’s letter to the Presidency urging President Akufo-Addo to reconsider the directive to proceed on his accumulated leave because it breaches the labour law and is unconstitutional.

In the letter, he argued that based on recent labour law and practice, “no worker is deemed to have accumulated any leave on account of their having failed, omitted, neglected or even refused to enjoy their right to annual leave, which the law guarantees for their benefit, not the employer.”

But the Presidency says, although it is yet to be formally served with a copy of the letter, it has taken due notice of the content of the letter which has widely spread in the media and on social media.

It has therefore decided to increase the accumulated annual leave of the Auditor-General from the initial 123 to 167 working days to include his period of leave for the year 2020 as claimed by the latter.

“First of all, for the avoidance of any doubt, your accumulated annual leave of 123 working days which you were directed to take with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020, was in respect of the period 2017 to 2019, which you had worked without taking any annual leave and did not include 2020. If, however you have decided to include your annual leave for the year 2020, then it is expected that you will resume work after a well-deserved leave of 167 working days, with effect from July 1, 2020.”

On the matter relating to the legality of the directive, the letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante maintained that the Auditor-General has no knowledge in law and thus his erroneous perception of the directive being an affront to labour laws is extremely misleading.

It said the government’s decision is well-grounded in law and that, Mr. Domelevo lacks a proper and legal understanding of his legal entitlements.

“Secondly, it is necessary to correct the wrong impression you have sought to create in the public domain regarding the President’s directive to you to proceed on your accumulated annual leave. The President has at all times acted based on sound legal principles, the rule of law, and good governance practices, and the good people of Ghana will not be misled by your lack of understanding of the position of law, for which you may be forgiven since you are not a lawyer.”

“Accordingly, the directive of the President stands as amended above to the 167 working days with effect from 1st July 2020. While this letter is being sent to you through normal channels, we have taken the liberty to publish it publicly in the same medium by which your letter came to our attention. Please accept the President’s best wishes”, the statement concluded.