The Electoral Commission (EC) will organise a registration exercise for eligible prison inmates across the country beginning today, July 18, 2020

The EC will also conduct a mop-up registration exercise for eligible students who could not register in the last exercise held in Senior High Schools nationwide today.

Qualified persons in the prisons and Senior High Schools have been asked to cooperate with EC officials to make the exercise successful.

The Electoral Commission began processes to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections on June 30, 2020.

The exercise, which is being held nationwide, will end on August 6, 2020.

Few days after the exercise began, there have been concerns over the lack of social distancing and total disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols.

Despite calls for the exercise to be halted due to the increasing COVID-19 figures, the EC remains adamant.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also filed a suit over the EC’s decision to embark on a voters’ registration exercise in schools.

The NDC has said that the exercise in the SHSs is illegal because the said schools have not been gazetted as centres being used for the national exercise.