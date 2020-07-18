Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 26, 572, following the confirmation of 447 new cases.

Five new deaths have also been confirmed, raising the death toll to 144.

The new cases reported emanated from samples that were taken from 13th June 2020 to 13th July 2020.

The number of clinical recoveries has increased to 22,915 while active cases stand at 3,513.

The cumulative figure for positive cases from routine surveillance conducted between March to July 2020 is 10,634.

15,938 positive cases were also identified through contact tracing within the same period.