In a public transport on the Nungua road, there was a La Presbyterian SHS day student on his way home from school. In a tête-a-tête, he revealed that some of his colleagues have refrained from attending classes, citing an instance of a close colleague who missed school because he heard that there had been a student who tested positive of COVID-19 in the school’s premise; which was false.

He further cited other similar instances that resulted in some other students absenting themselves from school due to the scare of catching the virus.

Now the good news is, regardless of these happenings, some students still attend classes from home (day students) and others keep calm in their boarding houses; I was glad to have met one. However, these exhibitions of calmness and caution on the part of these students should not be holistically seen and taken as sweet tales of extreme comfort and sanity on their part. Truth is, they’re breaking down psychologically each passing day they spend in school and class.

After he cited the cases of his other colleagues who were avoiding school for obvious reasons, I categorically inquired why he still leaves to school from home and back upon having knowledge of these frights and experiences of some of his colleagues. The young man cited 3 things which I believe should be trumpeted and repeated to these lads to give them the psychological urge and surge they need for this all-important period of their lives.

1. “I observe the safety protocols”, he said. The young man had his nose masks on appropriately, and as soon as he got aboard the vehicle, he applied his hand sanitiser and repeated the application after paying his transport fare to the conductor. He kept to himself afterwards until I engaged him. This was refreshing to watch, and that was where a part of his confidence and comfort stemmed from.

2. “I take care of myself and observe personal hygiene”, he added. Unlike some displeasing after-school scenes of untucked shirts, raised collars and dusty shoes, he was neatly dressed and well-kempt (after school actually), and this again, was refreshing to see.

3. Finally, “I believe in GOD, that I won’t catch it if I do the first two”. For me, this was just fine, reasonable and ideal to go with. He mentioned the GOD-Factor last, which clearly indicated to me that he had no intentions of letting his guard down because he believed in GOD, and a combination of all 3 is what he believed would protect him from contracting the virus.

These students were asked to observe the safety protocols and personal hygiene to avoid contracting the virus upon resumption; a directive which they obviously have no option but to adhere to, since that’s their protective shield.

However, there need to be additional methods to protect their sanity, especially because “we are not in normal times”, as H.E. Nana Addo said.

Even on regular days, some schools have counsellors for these students, which is good.

However, for this period, it must be added to their schedules to see their counsellors, if there are any, and if there aren’t, provisions should be made.

I have come to the above conclusion because we might be on the brink of losing some final years students to the fright, insecurities and bandwagon mentality of this pandemic, and this situation might further lead to a significant population of final year students (day students especially) not sitting for their final exams at all, and they would be just fine about it. After all, there will be another time to write it, so why risk it now (their obvious thoughts)?

These thoughts must be diffused, especially due to its long term tendencies. If they’re unable to do anything at all, even aside skipping schooling within this period, they would be eventually and totally fine with it because they would be thinking they can definitely do it later, forgetting the all-significant saying, that “time waits for no man.”

These students need the adequate provision of PPE’s and supervision to ensure the adherence of the safety protocols, amidst keeping calm heads to study and provide the expected of them; Excellence in their final exams.

Let’s also note that cool/calm heads go hand in hand with psychological strength and sanity. Some students have these elements on their own (from home), but obviously need significant doses of extras, and some others do not, for which they would need.

Someone in a position to needs to up their game and pay attention to the psychological needs of these final year students, and it must be done fast before we start biting our fingers in regret, in addition to the already existing situation in our schools.

GOD Bless Our Homeland Ghana.

The writer, Kwasi Nimo Jnr, is a Communication Specialist.