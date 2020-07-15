In this edition of Eyewitness, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Zoe Abu Baidoo come your way with all the big news bulletin of the day.

In the news;

Private medical practitioners raise red flags over Ghana’s COVID-19 management

The minority have also challenged the Communications Ministry’s move to reduce GBC’s channels

The deputy health Minister Bernard refuted cIaims allegedly made by him on 15% positive rate before a shut down of schools will be enforced

– Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: We’ll investigate sexual assault claim against our director – NHIA

On the point blank segment Umaru Sanda Amadu delved into the issues raised by the minority after they challenged the communications ministry’s move to reduced GBC’s numbers.

The sector Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful’s address on the floor of parliament was featured in the segment.

