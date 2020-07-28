The Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Addah has attributed the suspension of flight operations to the Wa Airport to COVID-19 and dwindling passenger numbers.

After the rehabilitation of the Wa Airport in October 2019, airline operations to the Upper West Regional Capital commenced.

Flight operations, however, have been suspended in recent times.

Answering questions in Parliament on Tuesday, Joseph Adda said flight operations will resume when the situation regarding the pandemic and passenger numbers improve.

“The attention of the Ghana Airports Company Limited has been drawn to this. Efforts are being made to quickly repair the airports and make it suitable for the use of aircraft. Mr. Speaker, I wish to conclude by saying that the recent suspension of operations of AWA Airlines, in particular, is mainly due to COVID-19 and the reduction in passenger numbers. I, therefore, wish to assure this House that efforts are being made to expeditiously fix the problems relating to the obstacles,” he said.

The Wa Airport

The Wa Airport in the Upper West Region was commissioned to begin receiving scheduled commercial flights in October 2019.

Africa World Airlines, which is the only airline operating on the Wa route was scheduled to fly to Wa three times a week from Accra (Kotoka International Airport) via Tamale.

The Wa Airport has been allocated the identifier code “WZA” by International Air Transport Association (IATA).