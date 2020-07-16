Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 26,125.

This represents a jump of 695 new cases confirmed from the previous 25,430 cases announced on the Ghana Health Service website earlier today [Thursday July 16, 2020].

The number of recoveries is now 22,270 recoveries/discharge while the death toll remains at 139.

The Greater Accra region continues to lead with over 14,000 of the total cases confirmed in the country followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions.

The cumulative figure for positive cases from routine surveillance is 10,465. 15,660 of the positive cases were also identified through enhanced contact tracing.

Ghana has so far conducted a total of 339,491 tests.

Dr. Kumah Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in announcing the update said it was based on data gathered as of July 13, 2020.