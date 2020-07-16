Twenty-four (24) health workers and ten Senior High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Ahafo Region.

The Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services, Boakye Boateng disclosed this in an interview with Citi News.

He expressed worry over the continuous spread of the virus in the region and called on residents to adhere to the safety protocols to stop the spread.

He also indicated that contact tracing and enhanced surveillance are ongoing to contain the virus.

“In the Ahafo Region, we have 24 of our staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are in isolation, one of them has recovered. For the students too, we have ten of our students, eight of them are in self-isolation, one has been discharged.

“Currently, contact tracing is ongoing to ensure that we get all of them for testing. Gradually, people are getting used to COVID-19. They seem to have relaxed some of the instructions we have given them. We have to work in terms of risk communication and social mobilisation. We have to let them know COVID-19 is real and since there is no vaccine for it, they have to abide by the safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in seven Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region since the reopening of schools.

The Greater Regional Education Director, Monica Ankrah made the announcement during the disinfection of the Accra Girls Senior High School.

She said authorities have put in place strict measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 26,125.