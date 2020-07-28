Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries and discharges as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, stand at 30,621.

Seven hundred and eighty-two new cases have also been recorded from 58 districts in seven regions across the country pushing the cumulative cases to 34,406.

These are samples that were taken from the period June 23 to July 25 but reported from the lab on July 26.

The number of active cases is also 3,617. The country’s total death toll is 168.

So far, 382,752 tests have so far been conducted.

At the COVID-19 weekly press conference in Accra today, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye attributed the trend to some changes in Ghana’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

“As of 23:00, 26th July, the number of Ghana’s active cases stands at 3,617. Recoveries out of the total number are 30,621 with a cumulative total of 34, 406 cases. For the death cases, we have 168. We have 0.04 case fatality”, he said.

Out of the 782 new cases, 428 of them were recorded in 25 districts in the Greater Accra majority of the cases are from the Ayawaso West, Accra Metro and Korle Klottey areas.

The Ashanti Region followed with 319 new cases in 21 districts including the Kumasi Metro and Sekyere South.

Five districts in the Bono East Region have recorded 21 new cases majority being in Sene West, Kintampo North and Techiman.

In the Western Region, seven new cases in three districts were recorded in areas like Wassa Amenfi West.

The Bono Region has five new cases in three districts.

Only one new case has been recorded in Kajebi in the Oti Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

The nine other regions; Eastern, Central, Volta, Western North, Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah and Ahafo regions reported no new case.

Still leading the chart in terms of regional cases is the Greater Accra Region with 2,459 active cases.