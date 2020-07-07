Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has disclosed that the substantive Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has recovered after getting infected with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

According to him, Mr. Agyeman Manu is hale and hearty and has fully resumed his official duties.

“Once he has been asymptomatic for two weeks, I don’t want to even go into his test results, but two weeks of being asymptomatic, you have recovered. It’s been two weeks, so the deduction is that, he has recovered. So the Health Minister is back to work. On Friday, he was at the Ga East Hospital to inspect the projects that are going on with the treatment centres. He started work before this interview so I guess he will be at work,” he indicated in a Citi News interview.

Giving an update on the status of some Ministers who are at the various COVID-19 treatment centres across the country, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye said all of them are currently doing well.

“I have had WhatsApp chats with the Education Minister, I know Dan Botwe is fine. I spoke to the doctors who are attending to Mac Manu and they tell me he is in high spirits and very stable so let’s wish them well.”

Ghanaian politicians vs. Coronavirus

Presently, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is on a 14-day self-isolation after getting exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

A number of government appointees have also tested positive for COVID-19 within the last few weeks.

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah who also tested positive for the virus resigned because he visited a voter registration centre, contrary to advice by his doctor to self-isolate.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John died on July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu who also tested positive for COVID-19 is also currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Okoe Boye, Mac Manu’s condition has stabilised.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, also tested positive for Coronavirus within the same period.

Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam, who also tested positive for the disease, however passed on.

The MCE died on Friday, June 12, 2020, while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was rushed to after falling sick.

The Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was also detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on June 24, 2020, over fears of COVID-19 infection.

Within the same period, Dan Botwe, the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development was also admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre “upon feeling unwell”.

Few weeks on, it is unclear whether or not, both tested positive for COVID-19.