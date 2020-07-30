The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeking for a review of the Court’s judgement on the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The dismissal of the application follows the refusal of the lead lawyer for the NDC, Tsatsu Tsikata, to move the party’s application in court.

Mr. Tsikata decided not to move the application due to the fact that he only received the response to their suit from the Electoral Commission (EC) while in court.

According to Mr. Tsikata, he had not had the time to go through the EC’s response, hence could not speak to it.

The NDC’s lead lawyer further asked for an adjournment of the case, but the request was refused by the apex court.

Meanwhile, officials of the NDC say the Supreme court was unjust to them.

A member of the NDC’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba told journalists after the proceedings that Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata could not have proceeded with the case without first appraising himself with the facts of the Electoral Commission’s affidavit.