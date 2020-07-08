A former Minister of State, Ama Benyiwa-Doe has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of resorting to unhealthy politicking after the death of Ghana’s former President, John Evans Atta Mills.

Madam Benyiwa-Doe described the NPP’s handling of the late President’s death as unfortunate.

The Minister also rebuked the NPP for insinuating that the NDC Government at the time had a hand in the death of the former President.

The former Gomoa West MP also accused the NPP of plotting the downfall of the late President from the time he was sworn in until his demise.

“What interests me and intrigues me is when the NPP keeps asking who killed Mills? They were the people saying Atta Mills was sick, now when his maker called him peacefully, they turned into family members asking how he died.”

“The opponents, who wanted to bring him down, were saying that Atta Mills was sick…and finally, when his maker called him, they said why is he dead and that somebody might have killed him… Can you imagine?” She queried.

Former President Atta Mills’ death

Ghana’s then sitting President John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, three days after his 68th birthday.

Though the cause of death was not immediately released, it later emerged that he was suffering from throat cancer.

President Mills was only months away from completing his first term in office.

Members of Parliament at the time were summoned to swear in John Dramani Mahama, the then Vice President, John Mahama as President according to the dictates of the Constitution.

President Mills was the first President to die in office in the history of Ghana, which gained independence from Britain in 1957.

A state burial was held in his honour on August 10th 2012.