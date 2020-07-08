The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disputed assertions that the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang poorly managed the educational sector while serving as Minister under John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

John Mahama’s announcement of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was intensely critiqued by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who had raised doubt over her credibility and integrity.

Officials of the NPP had argued that John Mahama’s decision to settle on Madam Opoku-Agyemang shows his poor level of commitment to Ghanaians.

The NPP cited the cancellation of the teacher trainee allowance, freeze on education sector employment and her signing of the petition to have the Montie trio released as some of the decisions that ultimately make her unfit for the new role.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said these claims were false.

“The NDC has noted the desperate fabrications being peddled by the NPP about the sterling record of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Minister for Education.

“Firstly, the claim that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang cancelled Teacher Trainee Allowance is false. The decision to replace Teacher Trainee allowance with student loan was a cabinet decision and not a ministerial decision.”

On the Montie three saga, Sammy Gyamfi explained that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang signed the petition to mitigate the harsh sentences of the three.

“Her decision to sign the petition to request for a reduced prison term for the convicts doesn’t in any way mean that she endorsed their unfortunate comments as the NPP would have us believe.

“It must be noted that the woman we are talking about is a responsible and caring mother of three and a loving grandmother. Good mothers are known to forgive their children when they go wrong, and after they are disciplined.”

