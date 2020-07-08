The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says the party has demonstrated its willingness to allow women to participate at the highest level of decision-making in the country by its selection of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as a Vice Presidential nominee into the 2020 elections.

He said the country cannot develop with only the minority of its population, men at the helm of affairs.

Addressing party members in Accra a day after Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s nomination, John Mahama said the NDC has a track record of appointing women to various high-level positions in the country, including the office of the Chief Justice and the time is now right for women to have representation at the high office of the vice president.

“Naana Jane is an accomplished woman who has made her mark both nationally and internationally and it is my belief that as a social democratic party, and a progressive party at that, if any party must be positioned in the history of our country to create the opportunity for women to serve in the highest offices of the land, then it is no other party than the NDC.”

“We open up the decision-making process to our female partners and show that together with them, we will move our country forward. We cannot develop this country with a minority of the population of this country [men], bearing in mind that women in this country constitute almost 52% of the population,” John Mahama said.

The former president further criticized persons who have called into question his decision to choose a woman as his running mate.

He said he believes that “the time is right” for Ghana to have a woman as vice president, and wants all members of the party and Ghanaians to rally behind her and support her.

“Many have said the time is not right for a woman veep, when will it ever be right. I believe the time is right… It is my hope that we will all rally behind her and support her,” he noted.