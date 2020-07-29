The running mate of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is calling for support from the people of Komenda and the Central Region ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“My mission here today is to formally introduce myself to you and to garner your support,” she said as she began a two-day tour of the Central Region.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was officially outdoored as John Mahama’s running mate last Monday.

Like Mr. Mahama’s previous running mate, the late Kwesi Amissah Arthur, she also hails from the Central Region.

She indicated that support from her home region will push the NDC to victory in the elections.

She urged the town, located in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency, to once again vote in favour of the NDC, like it did in 2016.

“I have come here today to ask for your blessings and support. I am a native of Komenda, as you may be aware, but I have never come to you to make such a request simply because the people of Komenda know what is good for them and they go for it every time.”

“So I employ you all to continue to do so, even more so now as one of your very own, a woman, has been given such a great honour,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.

The tour will later take her to Cape Coast, where she will visit the Oguaamanhene, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II.