The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has outlined four thematic areas she believes will spearhead change in youth and gender should the NDC be given the nod in 2020.

“In today’s turbulent political and economic climate,” she said the NDC’s plan will be critical for ensuring youth and gender development in Ghana.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was speaking during her outdooring as the running mate of John Mahama, also said these reforms were imperative for sustainable economic growth.

She maintained that it was time for Ghanaians to vote the NDC back into power after four years spent in opposition.

The reforms she proposes included systematic institutional changes that will effectively address the needs and aspiration of the youth, whilst leveraging on Technical and Vocational Training.

“First, we must be mindful of the fact that 60 percent of our population will be under the age of 30 in a few years.”

“That is why it is so critical that we systematically reform all our systems to effectively address the aspirations of our youth and country,” she said.

Secondly, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana needed “meaningful, quality and comprehensive education that goes beyond the access and responds to the future we can actualise.”

She further stressed the need to “leverage on vocational and technical training to equip many into meaningful and fulfilling work,” as her third point.

Finally, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the need for more equity in a bid to realise the NDC’s plan for development.

“Fourth, we must provide opportunities that transcend political patronage, ‘connection’ and the practice of whom- you- know. Equal and fair opportunities based on merit are an imperative for sustainable economic growth. The time for that shift is now.”