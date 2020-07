Promising Afrobeats artiste, Randy N, has released a new song titled ‘iPod’.

The song features hip-pop artiste, Kweku Smoke with production by Atown TSB.

The Afro-beats inspired jam basically talks about one’s desire to use an iPhone and the model which is deemed fit.

Randy N also makes a joke about using any model below iPhone X and equating it to the use of an iPod.

The tune embodies all the needed elements to make the song appealing to society.

